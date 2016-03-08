Trillectro Subscribe Prompt

Lauren Dorman

"Through multiple genres of music, Trillectro is the sweet spot where cultures converge."

I had the opportunity to work with Trillectro the redesign of their website, http://trillectro.com, with a lot more to come!

Gradients galore!

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
