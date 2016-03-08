Griffin Keller

Buildings WIP

Griffin Keller
Griffin Keller
  • Save
Buildings WIP blue sky minimal architecture texture 3d cinema 4d
Download color palette

Working on a project involving some high rise apartments.

Next steps include adding little details to each apartment and eventually characters. Happy Tuesday!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Griffin Keller
Griffin Keller

More by Griffin Keller

View profile
    • Like