Rawhide - Small Caps & Numerals

Rawhide - Small Caps & Numerals display specimen typography western alphabet lettering fonts font typeface type
Noel Weber's Rawhide comes with a beautiful set of small capitals and numerals as well. Check out the full character set on our website and pick it up today for only $30.

https://carmeltype.co/products/rawhide

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
