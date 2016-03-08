Sarah Hartis

Tea Box

Sarah Hartis
Sarah Hartis
  • Save
Tea Box tea icon vector typography type simple rebranding logo identity design branding
Download color palette

I researched a lot of tea companies and I wanted to re-brand the Tea Box logo, this is one of my final designs.

What are your thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Sarah Hartis
Sarah Hartis

More by Sarah Hartis

View profile
    • Like