Usama Awan

Laced Up Lauren - Logo design

Usama Awan
Usama Awan
  • Save
Laced Up Lauren - Logo design cool twitter letter wind logo twitch stream gaming lauren up laced
Download color palette

Designed this logo earlier this year for an uber cool twitch streamer. You can find her here: https://twitter.com/LacedUpLauren

Also here's a little insight on my new series "Wind letters"
https://www.behance.net/wip/1723013/2914009

Check out my branding projects

Wind Animal Project

Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Usama Awan
Usama Awan

More by Usama Awan

View profile
    • Like