KimberlyMunn

Do Great Work Sketch

KimberlyMunn
KimberlyMunn
  • Save
Do Great Work Sketch wip sketch mantra work lettering pencil
Download color palette

My mantra. As I have been adding new work to my portfolio, I can attribute the quality of the work and respect of my clientele to this ideology.

Hoping to turn this into a patch or sticker or something soon.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
KimberlyMunn
KimberlyMunn

More by KimberlyMunn

View profile
    • Like