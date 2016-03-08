Felipe

Wip Logo for Mad bunch mini serie

Felipe
Felipe
  • Save
Wip Logo for Mad bunch mini serie character chara retro wip logo
Download color palette

A quick wip for a character form my new mini wallets, it will printed in the boxes for packaging http://madbunch.es/portfolio/mini-wallet-mad-bunch-2016/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Felipe
Felipe

More by Felipe

View profile
    • Like