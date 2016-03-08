Ndumiso Nyoni

Long Live The Chief

Long Live The Chief african illustration vector print
African print and skateboard deck design inspired by the track "Long Live The Chief" by Jidenna. You can view the full project here https://www.behance.net/gallery/34568203/Long-Live-The-Chief

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
