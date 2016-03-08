Andrew Embury

Octo Loader

Octo Loader loader cycle design motion animated after effects animation anim mograph 2d
Howdyyyyy ho everyone!

Here's a fun little loader I was asked to do for the great team at Input Logic last year that I can finally share out. :)

Just a simple little loader for web pages and apps. Hope you have fun with this little guy! Thanks to @Dmitri Litvinov for the killer design as always.

(This was before RubberHose was even a thing too hehe)

Press that 'L' for the love love.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
