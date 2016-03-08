Octo Loader

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Howdyyyyy ho everyone!
Here's a fun little loader I was asked to do for the great team at Input Logic last year that I can finally share out. :)
Just a simple little loader for web pages and apps. Hope you have fun with this little guy! Thanks to @Dmitri Litvinov for the killer design as always.
(This was before RubberHose was even a thing too hehe)
Press that 'L' for the love love.