Kendrick Kidd

Blackletter

Kendrick Kidd
Kendrick Kidd
  • Save
Blackletter exploring color texture lettering u blackletter
Download color palette

Quick color & texture treatment on some blackletter exploration.

Been wanting to do a display character set for a long time now, but always had trouble picking a direction. Starting to lean towards a slabby blackletter.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Kendrick Kidd
Kendrick Kidd
Design, illustration and sunshine.

More by Kendrick Kidd

View profile
    • Like