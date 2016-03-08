Jenny B Kowalski

Stop

Stop islamic art shape red pattern octagon tile geometric vector illustration
Octagonal pattern inspired by the geometric tiles of Islamic art. And stop signs.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
