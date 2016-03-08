Seth Akkerman

Absolute Horseradish Website

Absolute Horseradish Website hot dogs illustration web design website zine
Absolute Horseradish is a magazine. A weird magazine. This is the weird website that rides alongside the printed version.

Website Here: http://www.absolutehorseradish.com/
Zine Here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/269747952/absolute-horseradish-zine-issue-1

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
