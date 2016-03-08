Viktor Salomakhin

Theon Greyjoy (Reek) | Game of Heads Playoff

Theon Greyjoy (Reek) | Game of Heads Playoff playoff reek theon greyjoy illustration got6 got game of thrones game of heads
Hello everybody!
Here is my contribution to the Game of Heads Playoff! Hope you like it :)
Cheers!

Full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/36238689/Game-of-Heads

Rebound of
Game Of Heads Playoff
By Dmitry Stolz
