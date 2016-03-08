Pickup and delivery app

Hey there ! Here's (another) delivery app I'm currently working on

Just to explain a bit what you're looking at :

The first screen is where you input all the info about the pickup ( almost the same screen exists for the infos about the delivery)

The second one is pretty obvious I guess :)

And the last one is the "history" page, where you can check all the past/current/canceled deliveries

Let me know what you think in the comment section, feedback's always welcomed ☺