Pickup and delivery app

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there ! Here's (another) delivery app I'm currently working on
Just to explain a bit what you're looking at :
The first screen is where you input all the info about the pickup ( almost the same screen exists for the infos about the delivery)
The second one is pretty obvious I guess :)
And the last one is the "history" page, where you can check all the past/current/canceled deliveries
Let me know what you think in the comment section, feedback's always welcomed ☺