RP Lyrics Book

Lyrics book of well-known musician Rolandas Paskevicius. The mission was focused on creating a product that would be both modern and minimalistic. Furthermore, one of the musician's desires was to convey mood of songs through the visualization.

Tremendous red circle in the centre of the front page emits the idea that only art resurrects our feelings in that colorless world. Red was chosen due to its impact on individuals emotion - it is the color of sexuality and can stimulate deeper and more intimate passions in us, such as love and sex on the positive side or revenge and anger on the negative.

Full project @ http://www.mataspaskevicius.com/rolandas-paskevicius