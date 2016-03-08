Tyler Hendy

Smooth Flock concept

Tyler Hendy
Tyler Hendy
  • Save
Smooth Flock concept gif movement hendy tyler effects after graphics motion flock branding
Download color palette

Concept for a web development studio called Flock.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Tyler Hendy
Tyler Hendy

More by Tyler Hendy

View profile
    • Like