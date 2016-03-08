Kyle J Larson

I've been working on designing and coding this dog breed search. Enter what traits you'd like in a dog breed and get a list of matching breeds.

Give it a try: http://www.mydogsname.com/dog-breed-selector/

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
