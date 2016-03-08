Alexis Leto

Hockey Shot

Hockey Shot skating puck ice player shot hockey gif animation
Hi everyone !
This is an intro made for a youtube Hockey Channel.
You can watch the version with sound here :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0ZCDUJ4VSQ&feature=youtu.be

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
    • Like