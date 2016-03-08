Paul Mackenzie

More 16x16 icons

Paul Mackenzie
Paul Mackenzie
  • Save
More 16x16 icons small 16x16 icons
Download color palette

What started as Tumblr icons for posts, is quickly progressing to a larger set. I aim to add even more (in fact I have), and will hopefully release them as both a .sketch file and icon font.

X16
Rebound of
Tumblr - Tiny Icons
By Paul Mackenzie
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Paul Mackenzie
Paul Mackenzie
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Paul Mackenzie

View profile
    • Like