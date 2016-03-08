James Huson

Choppin' Beavers

I recently had the pleasure of working with my friends over at Nine Sixty and freelancer Jane Bowyer. We combined skills to create a new website for 24 Lever Street in Manchester, where I got to animate a bunch of different animals they had illustrated in the 'Creative Zoo'. Check them all out over at www.24nq.com

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
