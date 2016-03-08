Petar Acanski

BlowBrush Free Font

Petar Acanski
Petar Acanski
  • Save
BlowBrush Free Font free freebie brush typography lettering handstyle type font
Download color palette

This animated quote I made with my friend @Marko Milosevic to promote free font I finished recently.

You can check entire case study here and font you can download here.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Petar Acanski
Petar Acanski

More by Petar Acanski

View profile
    • Like