RVYVR Secondary Brand Icon - Positive

“Reviving Healthy Lifestyles. Health & Fitness for Your Mind & Body” is the core of RVYVR and that also became the core essence of their brand development. I was honored to design RVYVR’s brand identity, brand standards, and their motion graphic promotional video. A clean, fresh, and energetic brand design was the goal. The brand mark was designed to be spring-like in both its feel and its implied action, with the custom, hand-drawn lettering bringing the brand mark to life.