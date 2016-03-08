Bob Ewing

Get Your Fill - Initial Vectors

Get Your Fill - Initial Vectors creativesouth beziercurves vectormachine process handtype handlettering hashtaglettering lettering
More progress on my Creative South t-shirt design. I say this all the time, but I can't emphasize enough the importance of printing your work out to get a different perspective.

Rebound of
Get Your Fill - Final Sketch
By Bob Ewing
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
    • Like