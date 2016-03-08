Razvan Vezeteu

No more bench time!

No more bench time! basketball comic illustration debut
Hi there,

Finally after 2 years of sitting on the bench and looking at the game, I am picked to play. I would like to thank @Camilo Bejarano for the invite.

Let the games begin and have fun. :)

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Big fan of Coffee and Pancakes!
