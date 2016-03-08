Onespacemedia

Brand refresh: Phixflow

Brand identity refresh for data and business process specialists, Phixflow. Part of a wider web design project: www.phixflow.com.

We opted for an all caps approach to give the design a denser and wider footprint which makes it stand out more than 'camel case' (as was used previously) and increases legibility and recognition.

We explored various modern typefaces, ultimately choosing Aktiv Grotesk to convey authority, maturity and expertise with an underlying modern tone.

Designer: @Chiara Mensa.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
