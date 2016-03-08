Rejon Product Teaser

Roman
rejon banner teaser webdesign berlin germany angularjs spa
A look back at one of my favorite projects: This is a teaser banner image for Rejon, a product design firm in Germany. At Berliner Süden we designed and developed rejon.de as one of our first single page applications using AngularJS several years ago and it's still going strong today.

This is a product teaser, clicking it leads to the individual product page.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
