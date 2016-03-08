Dumma Branding

C for City

C for City c clever wordmark logos brand icon simple identity monogram mark city
Dumma Branding is the design house of Duminda perera. Duminda is currently involved in an ongoing logo project for 365 days, creating one Original, Clever, Wordmark/Verbicons or Negative logo for a day.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
