Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)

Drinking Santa

Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)
Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)
  • Save
Drinking Santa studio santa alvz palita drinking drunk claus christmas character bungalow bottle animation
Download color palette

Looped animation of Santa coping with March XD
Again, part of a bigger animation made in December for Bungalow Studio. If you want to check out the project head to my Behance page :)

Drunk dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
Drunk Santa
By Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)
Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)
Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)

More by Paula Alvarez Alves (Alvz)

View profile
    • Like