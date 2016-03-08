Leslie.y Liu

Senior high school student in China

Leslie.y Liu
Leslie.y Liu
  • Save
Senior high school student in China character animation
Download color palette

It's one of characters I'm working on,which wearing chinese senior high school uniform.
Ps:The uniform is my school's,:)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Leslie.y Liu
Leslie.y Liu

More by Leslie.y Liu

View profile
    • Like