The Lofoten Cathedral

Story: This has been Arctic church site since the 12th century. Five or six different churches have been built on the same area of today's church over the last 900 years. One former church was moved to Værøy in 1799 (see Old Værøy Church). The present church (nicknamed Lofoten Cathedral) was built in 1898 to be large enough to accommodate all the fishermen who came to Kabelvåg each season. The church was designed by Carl J. Bergstrøm in the Gothic revival style.