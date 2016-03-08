Jonathan Rodriguez

There was once a Floppy Disk…

There was once a Floppy Disk…
Hey! guys! here another Dribbble shot called “There was once a Floppy Disk…”

I’m really excited for this post because I love talking about old gadgets and technology in general, and comparing on how much cool stuff we have today — it’s awesome.

Tell me, What’s your old time favorite gadget?
I hope you guys like it.
Enjoy!

