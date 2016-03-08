Lore Jato

Mole Antonelliana

Lore Jato
Lore Jato
  • Save
Mole Antonelliana drawings antonelliana mole ink pencil illustration
Download color palette

An A made on the shape of the Mole Antonelliana, the most famous building in Turin. Made for That's a Mole Contest 2015
17x40 cm, ink and pencil

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Lore Jato
Lore Jato

More by Lore Jato

View profile
    • Like