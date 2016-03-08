Goce Veleski

Hobo gastro bar

Goce Veleski
Goce Veleski
  • Save
Hobo gastro bar restaurant gastro food stencil typography symbol hobo logo
Download color palette

A recent rejected logo that i've made for a gastro pub called Hobo.

Hobo is a way of life, and for that i've used the hobo symbols for "Sit down feed" and "gentleman" and with that i've created a face/chief/bench symbol.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Goce Veleski
Goce Veleski

More by Goce Veleski

View profile
    • Like