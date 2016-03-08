Xingyu Ni

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Xingyu Ni
Xingyu Ni
  • Save
Daily UI #001 - Sign Up dailyui
Download color palette

This is the first daily UI of my practice!

Can you give me some suggestions?
I hope you enjoy it!
Press 'L' to show some love :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Xingyu Ni
Xingyu Ni

More by Xingyu Ni

View profile
    • Like