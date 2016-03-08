Jurre Houtkamp

Offline Kiosk

I've finished this icon a while back but Offline Kiosk is about to launch!

The ultimate trade show app downloads your website to iPad automatically. Engage booth visitors with offline forms, surveys, product catalogs, 3D models, — anything your website has to offer.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Design at Framer

