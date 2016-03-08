Datasafe box

Here is another simple illustration I made for Miracl.

Miracl is redefining online trust and security with a completely new idea: The old password is now replaced with 3 key access points to prevent hacking and security breaches online.

ps. It's my first attempt with After Effects, so be kind! :) It's a simple animation, but I wish I could have done more! Anyone can recommend any good tutorials? Would love to dig more into AE!