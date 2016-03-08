Lore Jato

Bottega Prama® Logo

Lore Jato
Lore Jato
  • Save
Bottega Prama® Logo wear p type jatonez jato illustrator bottega prama prama logo
Download color palette

Logo for Bottega Prama, a self made clohing brand made by my fiancee and me. 100% handmade. See more at www.bottegaprama.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Lore Jato
Lore Jato

More by Lore Jato

View profile
    • Like