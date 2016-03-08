Bergen WordPress Theme

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Preview & Download: http://goo.gl/vJFvvk
Bergen is a clean, beautiful classic business theme, created to boost your company. You can easily install it even if you are a beginner. Bergen has numerous features, allowing you to compose and edit your website in minutes.
Bergen is fully customizable allowing you to change the color, logo, the menu and many more, very easy.
You can now buy this fresh , retina-ready & responsive theme, to give your business a unique look.