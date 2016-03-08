Girl and flowers

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dudes!
Winter blizzards are over giving the way to the jazzy nature revival! The universe bursts into flower with birds and butterflies hovering in the crystal clear skies. Spring and women go hand in hand as they both remind us of the world's beauty just like a ray of hope encourages to look at the bright side when we back down...Here in Tubik Studio we pay tribute to the wonders women do and devote this shot to them with the warmest regards and the best wishes. Offer flowers in exchange for their lovely smiles!
Accomplishing diverse design tasks on UI/UX, branding, animation and illustrations, we are always keen to share our ideas as well as practical experience in Tubik Blog and also answer questions about design topics on Quora. You are always welcome, guys! Bright sunny mood to you!
Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik