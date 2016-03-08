Animade

Boords is coming!

Animade
Animade
  • Save
Boords is coming! storyboarding app web-based tool app tool storyboarding digital design animation animade boords
Download color palette

Making storyboards can be fiddly. So we made Boords, a web-based tool that makes storyboarding simple! Sign up at http://boords.com to get notified when it launches. Happy storyboarding!

Animade
Animade

More by Animade

View profile
    • Like