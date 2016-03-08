Alenushka Advertising

B Sign

B Sign logotype logo sign diplodocus dinosaur brontosaurus letterb
Personal sign for physicist, who named on russian letter B
His achievements in Physics as big as the size of a Brontosaurus

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
