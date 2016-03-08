x2 Dribbble Invites

Romain Passelande

Hey! Who wants to be part of the game? I have 2x Dribbble invites to give. As it has been the Dribbble tradition, i made this illustration shot. :)

If you want to be drafted, send me your portfolio or your best project on Twitter @RomainPSD, like the shot to show your Dribbble profile. Press "L".
You can also, follow me here and Twitter if you like my works. :-)
I will announce the lucky new players here when I will fall in love about your works! Haha ;-)
Don't forget to share and like this shot if you have a friend who need an invitation.
See you !

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
