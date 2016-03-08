Ginger Fox Studios

Skateboarding

Ginger Fox Studios
Ginger Fox Studios
Hire Me
  • Save
Skateboarding character design girl skateboarding
Download color palette

quick animation test

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Ginger Fox Studios
Ginger Fox Studios
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ginger Fox Studios

View profile
    • Like