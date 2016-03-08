Pierre Kaiser

art direction art graphic print design print graphicdesign
Graphic layout design of the envelope and the letter with discount coupon for the mailing campaign in Belgium and Luxembourg on the occasion of the Motor Show Brussels 2016.
See more: http://www.kaiserinside.com/pages/element-peugeot-mailing.html

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
