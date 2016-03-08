Latham Arnott

Lil Snippetidoodle

Watch the full vid here! https://vimeo.com/160598652

If you have every played Rocket League, you know just how amazing that game is. @Kirk! Wallace and I have collab'd once again to do this thing! Except this is only a snippet.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
