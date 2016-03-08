Monika Traikov
nexlabs

A Kyaw Sone - Myanmar Street food

Monika Traikov
nexlabs
Monika Traikov for nexlabs
Hire Us
  • Save
A Kyaw Sone - Myanmar Street food yangon myanmar illustration street food
Download color palette

An illustration from the "Head Shop" series. Illustrating items sold on the streets of Yangon off of ladies' heads!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
nexlabs
nexlabs
Hire Us

More by nexlabs

View profile
    • Like