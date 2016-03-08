Graham Paterson

Pepsi Max App

Graham Paterson
Graham Paterson
  • Save
Pepsi Max App quiz android iphone pepsi app interface design ui
Download color palette

App UI design for the Pepsi Max "Know Your Mates" App released in Norway (2014). The actual app worked like a sort of "would you rather" quiz type game.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Graham Paterson
Graham Paterson

More by Graham Paterson

View profile
    • Like