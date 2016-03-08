Darren Nicholson

Impact Fitness

Darren Nicholson
Darren Nicholson
  • Save
Impact Fitness ecommerce web development web design wordpress
Download color palette

A quick eCommerce website for Impact Fitness using Wordpress for the CMS. This was turned around very quickly due to expansion. Thankfully Impact Fitness seen the light and moved from the stock build-your-own websites. Featuring a shop, testimonials, interactive maps, mailchimp integration. Check it out at http://www.impact-fitness.co.uk

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Darren Nicholson
Darren Nicholson

More by Darren Nicholson

View profile
    • Like