Cloud Gate – 1000 Dot-to-dot book

Hello all. I am the creator of the best selling 1000 Dot-to-dot book and Querkles series and am looking forward to sharing my work and experiments here on dribbble. This is one of my favourite drawings from the cityscapes 1000 dot-to-dot book. It is of one of the best public spaces sculptures in the world – Cloud Gate in Chicago. www.thomasmakesstuff.com for more of my work.