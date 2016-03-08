Cupi Wong

Daily UI #001 Sign Up

Cupi Wong
Cupi Wong
  • Save
Daily UI #001 Sign Up principle form flat colour interaction login sign in sign up ui day 1 daily ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge accepted. #001 Sign Up

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Cupi Wong
Cupi Wong

More by Cupi Wong

View profile
    • Like